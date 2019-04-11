The Under the Hammer column with Thompsons Auctioneers

I view many properties and appraise thousands of goods.

When a customer rings me and asks “Do you remember my property, you viewed it back in November” I often sit here and wonder exactly how many properties I have actually viewed in the last 20 years and how prices have increased and decreased over the years according to what’s “in vogue”.

I cannot tell you how much teak furniture we disposed of back in the day and now if it is the right make, model number and colour, the sky is the limit.

This seems to be the case with most types of furniture, one month nobody wants it and six months later everybody wants it!

Over the last few months we have had cleared several properties with an eclectic mix of goods which have included the following:

○ A Mouseman bowl and oak candlesticks £120

○ 900 Grade Silver Bowl £100

○ A good quality oak leather top desk “The Royal Oak Furniture Company” £150

○ Ercol blond elm “Pebble” nest of tables £230

○ Good quality Oak sideboard £210

Thompsons are often asked to collect “a few” items from customers homes. When our vans arrive our porters are often amazed at the diverse collections and random pieces they are asked to bring back to the saleroom.

These are a few of them:

○ Moorcroft Palmata Vase 1999 £120

○ Six Ercol dining chairs £150

○ Framed Anthony Joshua signed glove £180

○ Framed Manny Pacquiao signed shorts £160

○ A good quality gilt framed mirror £220

