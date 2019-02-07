The Under the Hammer column with Morphets Auctioneers

In the words of the song..

Men grow cold as girls grow old. And we all lose our charms in the end

A champleve enamelled pansy pendant.

But square cut or pear shaped

These rocks don’t lose their shape. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

There are few other precious stones that have been the focus of so many lyrics and nothing says it quite like a diamond.

Engagement, eternity, a token of love, whatever the occasion diamonds are likely to be the first choice and in Morphets’ March Fine Art and Antique Catalogue sale we have diamonds aplenty.

This 13.4ct diamond necklace has a pre-sale estimate of �6,500-�7,000.

The diamond bracelet, illustrated, is set with eighteen graduated brilliant cut stones, approximate total weight of 1.60ct and has an auction estimate of £750-£1,000.

This single stone ring (pictured) is set with a brilliant cut stone of approximately 1.94ct in yellow and white 18ct gold, estimated at £4,000-£6,000.

Also coming under the hammer is a diamond in-line necklace of brilliant cut stones, approximately 13.4ct in total, with a pre-sale estimate of £6,500-£7,000.

Other diamond jewellery includes earstuds, bracelets, diamond set wristwatches, three-stone and cluster rings with estimates from several hundred to several thousand pounds.

A diamond bracelet estimated at �750-�1,000.

An early Rolex Oyster Extra Prima gentleman’s wristwatch in 18ct gold, dating from 1927, was found by Morphets jewellery specialist John Mason FGA amongst a collection of costume jewellery consigned for a general sale.

The wristwatch is expected to realise £700-£900.

The deep blue and yellow champleve enamelled pendant in the form of a pansy, illustrated right, hung with a pendant pearl and set to the centre with a garnet, on an enamelled chain, dates from around 1900-1910.

The word pansy comes from the French penser ‘to think’ and is symbolic of remembrance.

The Victorians used the pansy in courting to represent love from one person to another and the pansy flower is also the symbol of the Free Thinking Society, a group of people who promote the highest form of logic and pure thought.

The March auction also includes works of art, silver, objects de vertu, furniture, books, oil paintings and watercolours, prints and antiques.

Final entries are invited by noon on Saturday, February 9.

If you are thinking of selling and would like advice, without charge or obligation, on the auction value of your items please contact Elizabeth Pepper-Darling and Nicholas Mellors, or John Mason for Jewellery and Watches on 01423 530030, liz@morphets.co.uk ; nick@morphets.co.uk or call in at the Saleroom and Offices, 6 Albert Street, Harrogate HG1 1JL.