The Under the Hammer column with Morphets Auctioneers

Morphets, the Harrogate auctioneers, has hit the decks running following the Christmas break and already has two sales under its belt.

The ‘D is for Design’ sale on Thursday, January 3 was well received with some fantastic prices achieved.

This signed colour print of The Fever Van by L S Lowry realised �2,000.

Top lot of the day was a floral study in oil by Guy Cambrier at £4,200, far in excess of what was expected!

A Scandinavian teak dining suite sold for £3,300 and another at £950.

A signed colour print of The Fever Van by L S Lowry realised £2,000 and a Hermes Boule desk clock finished at £1,000.

A suite of early 20th century painted on mahogany salon furniture in the Italian style, sold for £850 and two sections of Ladderax bookshelves sold for a final bid of £420.

This Hermes Paris Boule clock sold for �1,000.

The Collectors’ sale on Saturday, January 12 opened with the first of more than 300 lots from a chemist’s shop.

The majority of contents were saved by the pharmacist when he retired and a ‘shop’ set up at his home address where it has sat for nearly 40 years.

The first lot was a set of green ribbed pharmacy bottles with reverse printed glass labels, which took a final bid of £480; a run of 54 graduated pharmacy drawers and twenty-three loose drawers which went to a successful bidder at £900.

Another private collection, this time of surveyors instruments and related items sold well with top price going to an offset staff c. 1850 in mahogany with a globe head sold for £480 and a WII heliograph signalling device sold for £250.

A group of vintage photographic lenses by Taylor, Taylor & Hobson of Leicester and London sold for £450.

The fine art and antique catalogue sale deadline soon comes around and the March sale is no exception as it seems no time at all since we were frantically trying to keep up with requests for condition reports from all around the world.

Top lots on the day were £12,000 paid for an oil by Brian Shields ‘braaq’ of a cricket match, 51cm x 61cm and two smaller oils of a family group with dog at £7,500 and an industrial cityscape at £7,000.

An 18th century giltwood wall mirror carved with ‘C’ and foliate scrolls, fruit, acorn and rose pendant garlands, 160cm x 104cm at £9,400; a fine North European ivory pedestal vase and cover c. 1860 at £7,500 (a good price given the proximity of ban on sales of antique ivory).

A diamond ring with a principal step cut stone of 2.58ct flanked by four collet set baguette cut stones, set in platinum sold for £7,200.

Prices for Thompson of Kilburn Mouseman oak furniture increased throughout 2018 and a small chest of drawers having two short and three long graduated drawers 91.5 cm wide x 93cm high c.1970s sold for £5000.

An early 20th century eight branch chandelier sold for £3,600 and a Rolex lady’s diamond set Oyster Perpetual Date Just Wristwatch c.2014 in bi-metal signed case sold, complete with box and paper including outer slip, leather wallet, two booklets and original purchase card and tags for £3,200.

A large Kirman carpet signed Qasitli, 592cm x 362 and heavily worn sold for £2,200.

If you are thinking of selling and would like advice on the auction value of your items please contact Liz Pepper-Darling on liz@morphets.co.uk or Nick Mellors nick@morphets.co.uk or by phoning 01423 530030, who will be pleased to assist.

