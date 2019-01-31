The Under the Hammer column with Hartleys Auctioneers

After the hustle and bustle of Christmas January is traditionally a quiet month for the antiques trade, but here at Hartleys we are hard at work putting together our first quarterly Fine Sale of the year on Wednesday, March 20.

Whilst the sale is shaping up well with a good selection of material across the board, there are certain items of particular local interest.

A design by Skipton artist Sheila Bownas.

Heading up our works of art section is a collection of approximately seventy five original designs by the now well-known mid-century pattern design artist Sheila Bownas (1925-2007) of Skipton.

Her surface pattern designs were used by major high street brands of the 1950s and 60s including Liberty’s.

The rise in popularity of mid century design generally has led to a rediscovery of this local artist’s work.

We were fortunate enough to sell the contents of her studio in 2008 and now relish the opportunity to put this unseen collection of original surface pattern designs onto the market.

Part of the Roger Evans collection.

Local interest will also be aroused by our usual Yorkshire Picture selection including a very seasonal Peter Brook, as well as paintings by Brian Shields “Braaq”, William Mellor, William Gilbert Foster, Jacob Kramer, Albert George Stevens and others.

An interesting consignment of antiques and decorative items from The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate including some fine turn of the century inlaid furniture by Maple & Co of London and various portraits including a delightful three quarter length oil portrait of a lady by Richard Jack (1866-1952), estimated at £800-£1,200.

Many of these items were brought up from London when the hotel was refurbished at the turn of the last century.

World renowned local collector, the late Roger Evans of Baildon, amassed an enormous collection of first and second world war souvenir bayonets and these will feature in our specialist arms, armour and militaria section.

This section will also be populated by the usual edged weapons, antique guns and modern shotguns.

Elsewhere, the extensive clock section includes a mid-18th century ebonised bracket clock by John Herring of London estimate £2,000-£3,000, and an interesting group of three bronze figures of cricketers by Joseph Durham (1814-1877), part of an original set of five, estimated at £3500-£4500.

A similar set is owned by Lords Cricket Ground.

The final deadline date for this auction is mid February.