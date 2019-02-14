The Under the Hammer column with Harrogate estate agent FSS

The first auction of 2019 by Harrogate estate agent FSS features a bumper crop of properties from right across Yorkshire, from Calderdale to Scarborough.

Altogether 15 lots are set to go under the hammer including some well-located homes with fabulous period features and luxury interiors that are ready to move into.

A one bedroom apartment in a Grade II listed building in the centre of Knaresborough. Guide price: �60,000.

Here is a snapshot of what is on offer:

Cottage with an Aga by the sea: Mole End is a stone-built cottage in Cloughton near Scarborough with gardens, a vegetable plot and stunning views plus an Aga, wood burning stove, spiral staircase and oak floors. The guide price is £260,000.

Luxury Duchy apartment: A three bedroom apartment on the top floor of an elegant Edwardian building in Harrogate’s exclusive Duchy area, within walking distance of the town centre, Valley Gardens and Pinewoods. Guide price of £210,000.

Also on offer is a single garage which is being sold separately with a guide price of £15,000.

Village house and Annexe near Harrogate: An attractive limestone end of terrace house in the pretty village of Bishop Monkton between Harrogate and Ripon with a guide price of £320,000.

It has larger than average gardens and an annexe which would make an ideal workshop or living space for a dependent relative.

Residential development opportunity in Tockwith: On Westfield Road in Tockwith this attractive rustic brick former workshop already has planning approval for five dwellings and two flats. Guide price: £290,000.

Characterful former social club in Brighouse: Brighouse Emporium has been nurtured by its current owner who has sadly had to abandon the project for personal reasons and is selling it with planning approval for a wide variety of uses.

This elegant Victorian former social club has feature carvings above the door believed to be figureheads of Gladstone and Parmiston. Guide price: £250,000.

Buy to let opportunity in Harrogate: A modern four bedroom family home in Borage Road, Harrogate which has been let and would be ideal as a buy-to-let or owner occupied. Guide price £250,000.

Flats in Ripon for rent or conversion: A large six bedroom terrace on Freemantle Terrace in Ripon which is currently split into flats and is suitable for rental or conversion back to a family home. Guide price £220,000.

Doer Upper in Jennyfields Harrogate: A three bedroom family home in Norwood Grove, Harrogate whicb is in need of updating. Guide price: £120,000.

Duplex apartment in need of modernisation: A large ground and lower floor duplex apartment on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate with three bedrooms and scope for updating and improvement. Guide price: £90,000.

Fully refurbished Harrogate apartment: A recently modernised one bedroom apartment on Mayfield Grove in Harrogate with new kitchen and appliances, brand new bathroom and in walking distance of Harrogate town centre. Guide price £80,000.

Apartment in Grade II Listed Building: A one bedroom apartment in a Grade II listed building in the centre of Knaresborough. Guide price: £60,000.

North Leeds basement for development: An interesting development opportunity to buy a basement property on Street Lane in North Leeds and convert it into a one bedroom lower ground floor garden apartment. Guide price: £50,000.

Pasture land on Knaresborough Waterside: Land on Waterside in Knaresborough with road access and three outbuildings. Guide price: £20,000.

Two large Leeds garages: Two large single garages and forecourt area off High Moor Drive, Leeds. Guide price £20,000.

The FSS Property auction takes place at Pavilions of Harrogate from 3pm on Thursday, March 7.

All welcome.

Call 01423 501211 to arrange viewings.