The Under the Hammer column featuring Hartleys

Preparations are now well under way for Hartleys Spring Fine Sale in Ilkley on Wednesday 21 March.

As well as the usual categories in the catalogue, there will be the spring offering of militaria and field sports items.

Rolex gents 9ct gold watch and bracelet, estimated at �1,200-�1,600.

Indeed one of the rarest and most unusual items so far entered into this sale is a Giffard Patent 8mm calibre Co2 rifle manufactured by Ste Stephanoise D’Armes, made c.1900 and incorporating a gas cylinder under the main barrel.

The lot also includes its original box regarded as the hen’s teeth of air rifle circles; the pre-sale estimate will be £2,000-£2,500.

Elsewhere there will be ceramics including a colourful Moorcroft Macintyre Florianware jardinière estimate £800-£1,200, and a silver section already growing, to include several tea services.

Coins, watches and jewellery include a 48-piece 22ct gold set of miniature “Kings and Queens” coins and a Rolex gentleman’s 9ct gold wrist watch with flexible bracelet estimated at £1,200-£1,600.

Thomas Sydney Cooper oil Broadacres , 24 x 36 , estimated at �900-�1,400.

There are oriental rugs, bronze figures and groups and other items of interest in the Works of Art

Section. Pictures include a good offering from Yorkshire painters, and one particular traditional oil painted view by Thomas Sydney Cooper, “Broadacres”, 24” by 36” estimated at £900-£1,400.

Finally, furniture will complete the sale, and as well as the usual oak refectory and other tables, Victorian and earlier rosewood and mahogany items, Arts and Crafts sideboards and the like, will include items from the 20th century. Already entered are two Danish lots from the 1970s, a good set of teak chairs, and a rosewood suite comprising table, chairs and side unit, both lots estimated within the late hundreds.

There is plenty of room for more entries and the final date for this will be Monday 12 February.