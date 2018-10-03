The sky's the limit for Ripon's shining football star Chloe Bethell

There’s no stopping Ripon’s shining football star Chloe Bethell - it’s been a golden year of opportunity for the talented striker, who is now thriving with the Doncaster Rovers Belles Ladies Football Club.

Not only that, Chloe’s hard work throughout her A Levels has secured a place at Leeds Beckett University to study Sports Science. The former Outwood Academy student and top scorer played for Ripon City Ladies AFC, and certainly made her mark during the time she was with the club.

Being signed to the Doncaster Belles has opened up even more opportunities for Chloe, who is determined to follow her dreams and succeed. Chloe said: “I’m looking forward to developing my football further with the Doncaster Belles, and hopefully getting some good results this season.

“Everyone at Ripon City Ladies has been really supportive. I’ve made really good friends at the club, and it was great to play for them.”

Proud dad and coach, Malcolm Bethell, said: “I’m very proud of what she’s achieved, not only as her dad but also as her coach. She used to come to watch me play football when she was a toddler and I used to have her kicking the ball about at half-time, so she’s always had a football at her feet.

“Its always great to hear comments about Chloe from other coaches at games, something I’ve been hearing right from the start. Hopefully she can progress with her journey and become another big sport star from little old Ripon.”