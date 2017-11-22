The show must go on for Agent Scarlet

The show must go on for one member of Tadcaster Theatre Company when she steps onto the stage of the Riley-Smith Hall.

Twelve year old Sophia O’Callaghan may have broken her elbow, but that won’t prevent her from fulfilling her role as Agent Scarlet in Snow White and the Several Dwarfs.

The Tadcaster Grammar School student was devastated when the accident happened.

She said: “I went climbing at The Works in Leeds and the floors are all padded, but when I jumped off I still managed to break my elbow.

“I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t get my head round it. I had only been there five minutes and this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to me.”

Sophia’s accident couldn’t have happened at a worse time with the pantomime looming, but in true professional style, she is determined not to let the show or the cast down.

She said: “My elbow does hurt. I have to be careful and am not allowed to roll around the floor or anything like that anymore, but everything is okay and I am really looking forward to my role as Agent Scarlet.”The show will be at Riley-Smith Hall, Tadcaster until Saturday (November 25). Tickets from 07484 305436.