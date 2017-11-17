The powerful message behind one of Harrogate's beautiful Christmas window displays

If you have been walking along Oxford Street lately, the chances are that you might have spotted a window display full of brightly-coloured knitted angels - but what is it for, and what is it all about?

We have so many beautifully decorated Christmas shop windows in our town, and residents and visitors alike often stop to marvel at them - but this particular window display also has a very powerful message to share with the people of Harrogate.

Ella Green from the Harrogate Hub with the eye-catching window display of knitted angels.

Since January this year, the Harrogate Hub project at 39 Oxford Street has been a listening ear and a friend to many - it's acted as a warm and welcoming space for people to drop in who might be feeling lonely, isolated, or need some help in getting their life back on track.

More than 200 angels have been knitted by volunteers from the Hub and churches across the district ready to hand out to anyone from December 4.

They are being handed out to show that no one has to be lonely at this time of year, and that the Harrogate Hub is always there.

Carol Bracher, who helps to train the Hub’s volunteers, said: “It is a message of hope - that life is good, and that the Harrogate Hub is always there to help people. If you are going through something, it can be sorted out."

Busy knitting angels at The Hub are Jayne Gutherie, Anne Cairnes, Sue Heapy, Chris Holland, June Lunn,Carole Tooke and Chris Walmsley. (1711135AM1).

Ella Green who works at the Harrogate Hub, said: "Christmas is a lonely time of year and we want people to know that they always have somewhere to go, that they don't have to be isolated - that the Harrogate Hub is here for everyone. We are here to offer friendship."