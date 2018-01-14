The Pateley Bridge Mayor’s column with Tony Hawkesworth

The run up to Christmas and the New Year turned out to be as enjoyable as it was busy. The late-night opening of Pateley Bridge retailers and other businesses was extremely well attended with customers not just filling the pavements but spilling out onto the road.

The following day was the Santa Run which turned out to be more like a slow amble.

More than 130 Santas from all over the Dale turned out.

Artificial snow was provided with the real stuff having melted the day before.

Into the New Year and we were at Ripon Cathedral with around 3,000 folks in Ripon Square watching the fireworks.

Then is was down to earth with a bump with our first Town Council meeting on 2 January.

All of a sudden, Christmas Day with the grandchildren already seemed an age away.

The one thing about this area is that everyone is pulling together to improve things big style.

The results are there for all to see.

A full high street with shops that have upped their offer.

People talking to each other, more tolerant driving, businesses giving more thought about their presentation style and customer service. May it continue.

Two big dates are coming up.

This Saturday (13 January) between noon and 4pm – the Emergency Committee Exhibition at Pateley Bridge, Memorial Hall.

This is a combined effort of trained volunteers from Bewerley Parish and Pateley Bridge Town Councils, the Environment Agency, and Harrogate Borough to bring to the public’s attention the fact that we have contingency planning for the area if there be a Local, Regional or National Emergency declared.

In the event of an emergency, Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall will be the HQ for all.

Though covering all forms of emergency that involve risk to life or limb, the main cause for call out is likely to be the risk to the low-lying areas from flooding from either the river or the land.

Around 210 properties have been identified as “at risk” from such an event and new maps showing the extent of where water is likely to reach will be available.

It is important for property owners and occupiers to be able to both inform and help themselves and to know what other assistance is, and, equally important, what is/is not likely to be available.

The Annual Mayor’s Charity Fundraising Ball is scheduled for the evening of Saturday 10 February, again in the Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.

It is led by Pateley Bridge Town Council with partners Bewerley Parish, the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade and Harrogate Borough.

The aim is to raise money that local volunteer and charity organisations can tap into to help them further their aims.

This year we are planning to have 18 tables of eight people.

A slap-up meal, wine and various entertainment are all on the menu. Tickets to go on sale shortly.

Please keep your eyes open for further details.

A Happy New Year to you all.