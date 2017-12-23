The Pateley Bridge mayor’s column with Chris Hawkesworth

It was -3C, but I had a warm welcome when I opened the latest shop to come into Pateley High Street. Glad Rags Boutique owner Hazel Burek, shop manager Karen Beckett, and second customer, my wife Veronica, accompanied me in wielding the scissors.

Hazel has lived in the Dale for many years and has a long history in the sector.

The former business in this shop, the Laundry Room, needed larger premises and has moved into the Nidderdale Motors show room in Bridgehouse Gate.

It is fantastic to see every shop occupied in our booming High Street.

An important New Year date for your diary is Saturday 13 January.

The Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Emergency Committee is holding an Exhibition in the Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.

The emergency committee will be assisted by the Environment Agency and Harrogate Borough Council’s emergency officer.

On display will be updated flood plans, showing areas at risk from either high river levels or high land run-off.

The joint emergency committee is a standing committee of both parish councils. It is there for all possible emergencies where there is a risk of injury or life, not just flooding but flooding is expected to be the main function.

The committee is not there to use it’s limited resources on individual properties, though if called into action it will try and help.

Around 210 properties and their residents are at risk from severe flooding, but only half subscribe to the Environment Agency’s early warning flood line.

How to subscribe and updates for those already subscribing will be available.

Plus, we will be illustrating the simple things you can do to protect your own property.

When called into action the committee HQ is the Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.

All welcome, but the exhibition is particularly targeted at the low lying areas of the valley.