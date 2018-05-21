The modus operandi of bestseller explored

It would be a crime to miss this event – The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is coming to Ripon library on Tuesday 5 June with its annual Big Read event.

The Big Read aims to encourage crime fiction fans, and entice reluctant readers, to read and discuss the same book.

Acclaimed author and reader in residence at the festival, Mari Hannah, will be discussing one of the genre’s most prolific writers, James Patterson and his most successful book, Along Came a Spider from 3pm.

Everyone who attends a Big Read event will receive a free copy of the publication.

Along Came a Spider was adapted to the big screen, starring Morgan Freeman as forensic psychologist Alex Cross.

Patterson’s books have sold in excess of 325 million copies and the author holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers. For the past eleven years in a row, he has been the most borrowed author in UK libraries.

Mari Hannah is author of the Kate Daniels series, the Ryan and O’Neil thrillers, and the Stone and Oliver series of police procedurals.

Mari said: “What some of you may not know about philanthropist James Patterson is how much he cares about reading, how much he gives back, donating books and offering financial support to independent bookshops, ensuring that his reading legacy lives on.

“I can’t stress enough that the Big Read campaign is for everyone, a chance to explore the world through crime fiction in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

“Whether you are an avid or reluctant reader, a library member or not, you are very welcome to join in the discussion, or just sit back and listen to one writer’s amazing journey and, of course, meet his fictional hero, Alex Cross.”

The Big Read will take place in libraries across Yorkshire, Middlesbrough and Tyneside from June 4 to June 8.

Email crime@harrogate-festival.org.uk to request a free copy of the book, courtesy of Penguin Random House UK.