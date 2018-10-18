The Mayor of Knaresborough’s column with Councillor Phil Ireland

I am pleased to say that Knaresborough Market has enjoyed a very successful summer period and continues to go from strength-to-strength. The number of traders continues to grow and all the gaps left by previous traders retiring are now filled.

Footfall is also noticeably up with the good weather bringing shoppers from as far afield as Hull and Middlesbrough.

Knaresborough Market is well supported by our community and is going from strength to strength.

I speak to many traders on my weekly walk around the market and they all say how pleased they are at the improvements – not only in the number of customers but also in the atmosphere, which is palpable with a real sense of community evident.

The competition to select a new mascot for the market, organised by working group secretary Jean Carter, was very well patronised by six local schools.

Jasmine Jacobs was surprised to be named the overall winner at a special assembly at her school.

Jasmine said: “I have been going to the market since I was younger, we always see people we know and there is so much to do. I was really happy when they told me I had won.’’

Jean is working on another competition to engage with the young people of Knaresborough and increase their awareness of the importance of the market to all sectors of the community, young and old.

As Mayor of Knaresborough I am delighted to work closely with the Chamber of Trade who now have a growing number of traders as members led by Tony Kelly as their spokesman.

I speak with Tony every week when gives me a comprehensive briefing on what is happening from a trader’s point of view.

Tony’s comments are always well received and later discussed at our regular working group meetings.

Steve Teggin, president of the Chamber of Trade has been a valuable member of the working group since day one.

Steve brings a wealth of information and experience of Knaresborough gained over 40 years of working in the town and, even though he tells me he has retired, will continue to contribute to the debate.

Our Town Crier Roger Hewitt is undoubtedly a great asset to Knaresborough in general and the promotion of the market in particular.

Roger’s regular cries on market day attract crowds of people eager to hear who is offering what on special offer.

Roger has also volunteered to show visitors around the heart of the town, pointing out places of interest, promoting the town and encouraging people to return.

This is over and above Roger’s duties as Town Crier and deserves our gratitude for his initiative and effort.

I hope that all the hard work by a number of willing volunteers, some not mentioned here, has gone some way to convince everyone that, with the continued support of our wonderful community, Knaresborough Market is here to stay.