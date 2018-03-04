The latest: Snow continues to cause 'significant disruption' to services in the Harrogate district

The bad weather sweeping across the Harrogate district is continuing to cause "significant disruption" to some of Harrogate Borough Council's services.

The following updates were issued by the council this morning:

Waste and recycling collections - Residual waste (black bags and wheelie bin)

"As a result of the weather we have fallen behind on all collection rounds but have now managed to get to most places. However we are aware that there are some areas that we have not managed to access and we will get to these next week as soon as ground conditions allow. If your street is not shown on the list below, please let us know by calling 01423 500600 (Monday to Friday) and we will include it."

Recycling (black boxes and blue bags)

"If your recycled waste was not collected between Tuesday 27 February and Friday 2 March it will not now be collected until your next normal collection date starting week commencing 12 March 2018, so please take it back into storage. Do not worry about presenting extra recycling next time round as we will take it but please make sure that it is contained so it does not blow about. From 5 March 2018 we will be resuming the collection of recycled waste so please present as normal throughout this week if you would normally get a collection. However if ground conditions do not allow us to collect safely, it will be missed this time round and not collected until your next normal collection day in two weeks time."

Trade waste collections and pest control

There is currently disruption to this service due to the bad weather and we will get to you as soon as we can. However if you do have a problem please do not hesitate to contact our commercial team on 01423 500600.

Street litter bins

We have emptied these as best we can and will continue to do so but anticipate their usage will be low during the bad weather. However if one does appear over full please contact 01423 500600 and we will see if we can resolve the matter.

Bus services

The Harrogate Bus Company shared some good news this morning, that all buses are covering their usual routes, and a normal Sunday timetable is in operation.