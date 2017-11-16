The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending November 10.

Harrogate

Partial conversion of ground floor barber shop to form 1 studio apartment (Revised scheme) at 87 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate for W Iqbal.

Environmental Impact Screening Opinion for Demolition of existing bar, office, changing rooms, entrance building and corporate hospitality stand. Retention of 3G playing pitch. Erection of new clubhouse, entrance building including turnstiles, two seated terraces with bar and classrooms, office building. Erection of extensions to family stand and south stand including floodlighting scheme and access arrangements at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Town FC.

Erection of two storey rear extension at 37 Slingsby Crescent, Harrogate for Mr Rollings.

Widening of vehicular access to involve relocation stone pillar and replacement entrance gates at 102 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs MacNicoll.

Erection of two storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 1A Manor Road, Harrogate for S Thompson.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (Structural report) and 9 (Details of access / entrance) of permission 16/04728/FUL - Erection of 1 dwelling, entrance gates and terrace area, re-siting of existing wall and formation of hardstanding at 59 York Place, Harrogate for Quarters Developments Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 7 (Landscape design), 9 (Arboricultural Protection Method Statement), 10 (Site access retained as existing) and 12 (access and egress) of permission 16/00791/FUL - Erection of new dwelling and felling of 2 trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 16 Queen Parade, Harrogate for Quarters Developments Ltd.

Replacement single storey side extension at 25 Chelmsford Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lappin.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration and installation of rooflight to planning permission 16/05000/FUL - Erection of single storey extension (revised scheme) at 53 Kielder Oval, Harrogate for A Kulkarni.

Demolition of warehouse and offices; Erection of Warehousing, Offices and Distribution Centre; Formation of associated parking and hardstanding; Installation of fencing, gate and cycle shelter and Landscaping at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for K Williams.

Application for non-material amendment to first floor window to rear elevation of planning permission 17/02535/FUL- Demolition of garage. Erection of two-storey extension and detached garage. Formation of roof lights. Fenestration and juliet balcony. Alteration to dormer. Fenestration and boundary wall and raising of roof 18 St Hildas Road, Harrogate for D Hanson.

Application for non-material amendment to change roofing material from zinc sheet to concrete plain tiles as all existing roofs of planning permission 17/01944/FUL - Erection of first floor extension at 10 Fulwith Road, Harrogate for D Coyne.

Erection of no.1 ground floor extension and no.1 ground floor extension with terrace and alterations to fenestration (Revised scheme) at 4 Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Fenn.

Demolition of garage and erection of 1 single storey extension and 1 two storey extension at 33 Ashgarth Court, Harrogate for A Reah.

Removal of 2 temporary classroom blocks and erection of one classroom block (2 classroom) with WC facilities, cloak and storage space at Rossett Acre Primary School, Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Red Kite Learning Trust.

Erection of single storey side and rear extension and detached home office and domestic store and demolition of existing outbuildings at 22 Sandhill Drive, Harrogate for I Bush.

Pruning and Crown Lifting of trees as part of recurring annual works forming a management plan of Tree Protection Orders 10/2000, 39/2006 and 3/1997 at Apartment 1, 1 Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate for F Roberts.

Crown thinning (10%) on T4 Lime and Crown thinning (10%) with crown lift (4m) on T5 Tree Preservation Order 23/1991 at The Coach House, 4 Rutland Road, Harrogate for J Horrocks.

Felling of 6 Sycamore trees and 2 Ash trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at 6 Oak Terrace, Harrogate for P Mancey.

Felling of no.1 Cypress tree within Group Tree Preservation Order 08/1992 at 14 Leadhall Drive, Harrogate for K Allcoat.

Crown thin of no.1 Hornbeam tree (by 30%) in a conservation area at High Gables, 131 Hookstone Road, Harrogate for Mrs Lishman.

Felling of 1 Cedar tree within Tree Protection Order 50/2017 at 19 Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate for Mrs Clark.

Felling of 1 Ash, 3 Goat Willow, 1 Field Maple, 2 Willow and 2 Cherry Trees within Mixed Woodland Tree Preservation Order 13/2004 at 2 Greengate, Cardale Park, Harrogate for A Tod.

Crown lift (by 2.3m) of 1 Oak (T1), Lateral reduction (by 5.5m) of 1 Birch (T2) 2 Beech (T3 & T5) 1 Oak (T4) 1 Horse Chestnut (T6) 1 Sycamore (T7) and 1 Cherry (T8) within TPO 02/1975 A5 at Woodside, 10 Otley Road, Beckwithshaw for Miss Singleton.

Non-material application to allow alterations to rooflights and fenestration and installation of flue to Planning Permission 17/00111/FUL - Demolition of garage, both porches, shed and stables, erection of garage and 2 single storey extensions, alterations to fenestration, widening of access road and installation of replacement package treatment plant at Low House Farm, Howhill Quarry Road, Beckwithshaw for Mr and Mrs Connor.

Conversion of existing outbuilding to granny annex at Low House Farm, Howhill Quarry Road, Beckwithshaw for Mr and Mrs Connor.

Knaresborough

Display of 4 externally and internally illuminated canopy fascia signs, 1 free-standing internally-illuminated double-sided totem, 2 max height flat aluminium panels suspended from canopy and 4 non-illuminated doublesided post mounted signs at 29 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough for Cooperative Food.

Notification for Prior Approval for change of use of agricultural building to 1 dwelling at Thistle Barn, Thistle Hill, Knaresborough for R Allott.

Formation of a small pond at Kirkman Bank High Bond End, Knaresborough for S Allard.

Listed building consent for landscaping works to include; Removal of formal terraces, retaining wall, planting bed at north east corner of house, removal and replacement masonry piers and gate and various hard landscaping at Kirkman Bank High Bond End, Knaresborough for S Allard.

Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of block of 12 apartments with new access and parking areas at Long Cottage, 1 Tentergate Road, Knaresborough for CK Batchelor Ltd.

Revised scheme. Demolition of detached outhouse. Erection of single storey extension with no3 rooflights at 70 Pasture Crescent, Knaresborough for Ms Calvert.

Outline application for up to 40 dwellings with access considered at Land Comprising Field At 438082 456352 Station Road, Goldsborough for H Webster.

Nidderdale

Erection of single and two storey extensions, dormers and gable roof and alterations to fenestration. (Revised Scheme) at 22 Hollins Close, Hampsthwaite for Mr and Mrs Peters.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Knabbs Ash, Skipton Road, Kettlesing for J Clay.

Erection of communications tower at RAF Menwith Hill, Main Street, Menwith Hill Camp for Ministry Of Defence.

Erection of porch, carport and domestic store and demolition of existing shed at 3 Holly Court, Bewerley for R Jarman.

Erection of extension to farm building at Crag View Farm, Thornthwaite for D Robinson.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/01493/FUL - Demolition of workshop and erection of single and two storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at Cruck Cottage, Wath Road, Pateley Bridge for Mr and Mrs Spence.

Ripon

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to eaves of 2.9 metres and height to the ridge of 3.9 metres at 33 Bondgate, Ripon for Harrogate

Borough Council.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (vehicle access) and condition 7 (highway precaution) of planning permission 15/04740/OUT- Erection of 3 dwellings, formation of access with access and layout considered at Land West Of Lupat Grange, Palace Road, Ripon for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Removal of chimney and installation of additional window at East Lodge, Grantley Hall, Grantley for Grantley Hall Hotel Ltd.

Felling of 1 Beech tree in Boroughbridge conservation area at Boroughbridge Hall, 9 Hall Square, Boroughbridge for R Doyle.