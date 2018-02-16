The day Winston Churchill visited Harrogate shop

For 125 years it’s been a gem on Harrogate’s high street - literally, though not always at the same location, for not only how has Ogden’s changed, so has Harrogate.

Ogden’s jewellers first opened its doors during the glittering height of the town’s spa era in 1893.

JR Ogden pictured with family and staff in 1936 in Harrogate's Winter Gardens (now Wetherspoons) after receiving Harrogates Honorary Freedom of the Borough.

Since then this famous shop has continued to prosper while the world has changed.

Maintaining its reputation for high standards, it has also attracted the great and good in the process.

One of its most famous visitors was none other than Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.

The war leader visited Harrogate to receive a special cigar box from Ogden’s Jewellers.

The Harrogate shop also supplied Mrs Eleanor Roosevelt, the US First Lady, with two silver tureens to mark her visit to Parliament in 1942.