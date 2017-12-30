The Civic Society Column with David Winpenny

This year’s Ripon Civic Society Christmas Quiz has five rounds. See how well you can do; no prizes!

The answers will be in next week’s Ripon Gazette.

One of the places to find in Round 5. (Copyright - David Winpenny)

Round One:

Below are anagrams of the names of ten streets in Ripon. Can you unscramble them?

1. A FREE SIGHT

2. THE TORRENTS

Ripon Grammar School (Round 4)  where does it come in date order? (Copyright - David Winpenny)

3. ALL A NEED

4. HORROR AT ADAGE

5. EARL WAGS KETTLE

6. IF VAN REUSE

Marquess of Ripon - see Rounds 2 and 4. (Copyright - David Winpenny)

7. SEE TOTS CRUNCH

8. OVERKILL RIPE DRAMA

9. MOWER STORES

10. A WORDY MESS

Round Two:

This is a mathematical round; can you work out the answers from the clues?

1. The number of Ripon City Councillors DIVIDED by the number of roundabouts on Ripon bypass

2. The number of letters on the frieze along the top of Ripon Town Hall DIVIDED by number of Grade 1 listed buildings in Ripon

3. The number of spikes of the rowel or star on top of the Obelisk in the Market Square, TIMES the number of Marquesses of Ripon there have been

4. The date in February on which the Feast of Candlemas celebrated, PLUS number of the number of columns on the front of Ripon Town Hall

5. The number of trees planted for Ripon Civic Society in 2012, PLUS the number of doorways on the west front of Ripon Cathedral

6. The number of times the horn is blown at the Obelisk each night, MULTIPLIED by length of Ripon Canal (to nearest half-mile)

Round Three:

Ripon-less States.

There are FIVE states of the United States of America that DO NOT contain the letters R, I, P, O or N

Can you name them?

Round Four:

Put these Ripon events in date order, staring with the earliest – and name the year if you can.

1. The Obelisk in the Market Square is built.

2. Ripon Civic Society is founded.

3. Supposed date of King Alfred’s Charter for Ripon.

4. The Town Hall is presented to the City by the Marquess of Ripon.

5. The former Training College campus is closed.

6. Ripon Grammar School is re-founded.

7. Queen Elizabeth II distributes Maundy Money in Ripon.

8. The Official Opening of Spa Baths.

9. The Minster’s central spire falls.

10. The See and Diocese of Ripon is established.

Round 5:

Ripon Streets. Here are the names of 11 places around the world that have a thoroughfare named ‘Ripon Street’.

Can you name them? (The county, state or region is provided as a clue!).

1. C - - - - - - - - - - H (Canterbury Region).

2. B - - - - - - - N (Lancashire).

3. G - - - - - - - D (Tyne and Wear).

4. K - - - - - A (West Bengal).

5. C - - - - - - - - - - - - - T (County Durham).

6. P - - - - - N (Lancashire).

7. B - - - - - - T (Victoria).

8. G - - - - - Y (Lincolnshire).

9. H - - - - - X (Yorkshire).

10. A - - - - - - - Y (Buckinghamshire).