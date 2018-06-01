The best fish and chips in Yorkshire according to Tripadvisor

Today marks National Fish and Chip Day, a day which celebrates one of the nation’s best loved foods, with people throughout the UK enjoying a tasty portion of this classic dish.

Yorkshire is a region which embraces all things fish and chips, boasting a multitude of restaurants and takeaways which are always upping their game in the hopes of being the best place for people to get this delicious dish.

This year, Millers Fish and Chip shop in Haxby, near York, won the won the coveted Fish and Chip Shop of the Year title at the annual National Fish and Chip Awards, showing that Yorkshire produces some of the best fish and chips around.

Yorkshire has a wide variety of establishments, including fish and chip shops, local pubs and restaurants, which offer some of the best fish and chips that Yorkshire has to offer.

Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of this classic dish in Yorkshire, according to TripAdvisor.

Thompsons Fish Restaurant, York, North Yorkshire

Thompsons Fish Restaurant is ranked number 1 on Tripadvisor for the best Fish and Chips in North Yorkshire.

Located on Malton Road in York, Thompsons offer a wide range of freshly cooked food, and with a long line of fishermen in the family, dating back to 1976, they know an awful lot about what makes a good portion of fish and chips.

They have a takeaway, a brightly-themed nautical restaurant and a varied menu, so there’s definitely something for everyone.

For more information visit: thompsonsfishrestaurants.com

North Bay Fisheries, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

North Bay Fisheries also offer some of the best fish and chips in North Yorkshire.

They offer large servings of freshly-caught fish, accompanied by a plentiful portion of perfectly cooked chips.

Although you may have to wait a little while as the queues can sometimes get quite long, especially on a Friday, fish and chips from North Bay Fisheries are definitely worth the wait.

For more information visit: seamerfisheries.co.uk/north-bay-fisheries

Whitby’s, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Not to confused with the seaside town of Whitby in North Yorkshire, Whitby’s fish and chips shop in Doncaster is ranked number 1 in the South Yorkshire area.

They have both a takeaway and restaurant, so whether you fancy taking your fish and chips home or dining in the choice is yours.

They offer gluten free batter so you don’t have to miss out on a delicious portion of fish and chips if you do require a gluten free option.

For more information visit: whitbysrestaurant.co.uk





Keelings Fish Bar, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Keelings Fish Bar, located on Racecommon Road in Barnsley, offer high quality fish and chips and service with a smile.

The fish is cooked to order, so you’re guaranteed freshly cooked fish whenever you go, and they also offer gluten free options which still taste just as delicious as ordinary fish and chips. If you’re searching for a really tasty portion of fish and chips and also require gluten free then Keelings Fish Bar in South Yorkshire is a great place to go.

Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby, West Yorkshire

Wetherby Whaler is a popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway in West Yorkshire, which regularly has people queing out of the door.

They serve regular and large portions of fish and chips, and if you’re feeling extra hungry you can try their ‘Whaler GIANT Haddock’.

They also offer a three course meal offer for senior citizens, which offers not only a tasty portion of fish and chips, but a starter and dessert too.

Wetherby Whaler also have chains in Wakefield, Pudsey, Guisely and York, so there are a variety of places you can get a delicious portion of their renowned fish and chips.

For more information visit: wetherbywhaler.co.uk

Mother Hubbard's, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Mother Hubbard’s, located on Leeds Road in Bradford, offers large portions of fresh and tasty fish and chips. The fish is of an extremely high quality and service is always served with a smile.

They offer a wide range of side orders and the quality of the fish and chips keeps people returning again and again.

The Lion & Key, Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire

Although the Lion & Key isn’t specifically a fish and chip shop, it’s rated on Tripadvisor as one of the best places to get fish and chips in East Yorkshire.

The portions are of a high quality and they serve not only traditional fish and chips, but fish goujons, and a fish grill which includes a selection of fresh fish, including Redfish, Plaice and Haddock.

Fish and Chips at 149, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Fish and chip restaurants or takeaways located by the sea usually offer a great portion of fish and chips due to their proximity to the sea, hence delivering extremely fresh fish on a daily basis.

Fish and Chips at 149 is located right in the heart of Bridlington’s seaside resort and offers an authentic portion of delicious fish and chips. The menu is wide and varied, but the popularity of this place means you might have to wait a little while. However, the wait is definitely worth it.

For more information visit: 149fishandchips.co.uk