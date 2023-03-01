The 16 most up-and-coming areas in Harrogate according to the census, including Bilton, Hookstone and Stray

When it comes to finding a place to live, many people want to know where the up and coming areas in Harrogate are.

It’s a question the England and Wales census can help us to answer.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation and by comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52 per cent) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58%.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.

Here are the areas of Harrogate where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021.

1 . Central Harrogate In this area 58% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 48.7%

2 . Harrogate East In this area 48.3% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 41.3%

3 . Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley In this area 58.6% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 51.7%

4 . Killinghall and Hampsthwaite In this area 64.1% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 57.7%