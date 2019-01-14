The 10 best places to eat in Harrogate
When it comes to eating out in Harrogate, we're certainly not lacking in choice...
But when there are so many great restaurants, cafes and pubs to choose from, it's hard to know where to start - so here are the 10 best restaurants in Harrogate, according to TripAdvisor...
1. Saranda Bar and Grill, Greek, Albanian, and Mediterranean, Station Bridge.
Great food in a good town centre location, with a warm, relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
2. Konak Meze Turkish Restaurant, Mount Parade
The team at Konah Meze describe themselves as 'devoted ambassadors of revolutionised Turkish food,' bringing the people of Harrogate a true taste of Turkey.
3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, Albert Street
Estabulo's aim is to bring the authentic taste of the Brazilian Rodizio to Harrogate, celebrating a centuries-old way of cooking.
4. Veeno, Station Parade
A perfect place to wind down after a long day and enjoy great food.
