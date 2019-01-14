The 10 best places to eat in Harrogate

When it comes to eating out in Harrogate, we're certainly not lacking in choice...

But when there are so many great restaurants, cafes and pubs to choose from, it's hard to know where to start - so here are the 10 best restaurants in Harrogate, according to TripAdvisor...

1. Saranda Bar and Grill, Greek, Albanian, and Mediterranean, Station Bridge. Great food in a good town centre location, with a warm, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Saranda other Buy a Photo

2. Konak Meze Turkish Restaurant, Mount Parade The team at Konah Meze describe themselves as 'devoted ambassadors of revolutionised Turkish food,' bringing the people of Harrogate a true taste of Turkey. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, Albert Street Estabulo's aim is to bring the authentic taste of the Brazilian Rodizio to Harrogate, celebrating a centuries-old way of cooking. other Buy a Photo

4. Veeno, Station Parade A perfect place to wind down after a long day and enjoy great food. Google other Buy a Photo

View more