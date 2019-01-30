Tewit Silver Band’s competiton win

The talented Tewit Silver Band claimed another first place during the recent competition at Butlin’s Skegness.

The band entered the Butlin’s Mineworkers Brass Band Championships in the Fourth Section.

Competing against 12 excellent Fouth Section bands, the band played amazingly well and won the first prize with glowing adjudicators remarks.

Tewit Silver Band was formed at the end of November 2017, with an age range from 11 to the 60s, and at least a dozen are teenagers.

The organisation formed a new band to provide a place for younger members who have to leave at age 18, under Youth Band rules, and have nowhere else to play.

Since the band’s formation it has consistently performed well in competitions, claiming a number of first and second places.

Colin Gibbs, chairman of the band, said: “Harrogate can be proud of the commitment and dedication of this first class band, under the baton of musical director Martin Hall, and the amazing achievements in the first 12 months of their formation. We look forward to future successes.”