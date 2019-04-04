Tewit brass band hits gold standard at championships

Two bands from the Tewit Youth Band organisation recently travelled to Warwick for the annual National Youth Brass Band Championships.

First to perform in the Intermediate Class was the Tewit Intermediate Band, made up of under 16 year olds.

Although slightly depleted in numbers everyone gave an excellent performance under the baton of their new musical director Martin Tromans who was conducting at his first championship.

Tewit Senior Band had to compete in the championship section for the first time against 11 of the top youth bands and county bands from around Great Britain.

The adjudicators awarded the band a gold certificate placing them third overall.

On top of that the band’s principal Tenor Horn player, Gabe Snowden, was awarded top soloist of the competition playing a faultless solo of Over the Rainbow.

A spokesman said: “Credit must go to the musical director Martin Hall who has guided the band to this extremely high level with his enthusiasm and commitment. This is the highest award earned by the band in it’s 41-year history.”