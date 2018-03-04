Teams work to winch out cars swallowed up by bridge collapse in Yorkshire

Teams have been working to winch out cars swallowed up inside a giant hole in Yorkshire after a bridge collapsed in the extreme weather.

Teams from the Environment Agency have been on hand to help haul cars out of the Eller Beck in Skipton, after they were swallowed up by the collapsing road amid snowy conditions this week.

A spokesman for the EA said: "Pleased to see cars and debris removed from Eller Beck in #Skipton, after last week's culvert collapse.

The collapsed culvert. Photo: Environment Agency

"All done by property owners and local contractors. Our Field Teams have been on site working with partners to assist."

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday.

The cars, which were parked near to a coffee shop, fell into the ground at the town's Coach Street car park as these dramatic reader pictures show.

Nearby buildings were evacuated while investigation works into the collapse took place.

The hole into which cars fell on Wednesday

It wasn't the only chaos on the roads during the weather, as the M62 was closed for over a day.