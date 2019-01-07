Teacher training day with a difference: Why a Harrogate school is ripping up the rules

A Harrogate school has hosted a teacher training day with a difference - from knitting and baking, to yoga, reflexology and a ‘chat cafe,’ more than 150 staff at St John Fisher were treated to a varied programme of activities designed to promote mental health and wellbeing.

The school’s special projects manager, Dennis Richards, hailed it a pioneering initiative that he hopes will inspire other schools and education providers to explore more innovative ways of supporting teachers and staff through any of their day-to-day stresses and challenges.