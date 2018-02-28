Take care of what matters most during Saint Michael's Make a Will Month

A Harrogate hospice care charity is urging people across the district to take care of the things that matter most by making their will with a local solicitor as part of an annual ‘Make a Will Month’ initiative which takes place this April.

Local solicitors; LCF Barber Titley, Hutchinson & Buchanan, Grahame Stowe Bateson, Greenwoods, Bywaters Topham Phillips and Stowe Family Law, will all waive their usual fees as part of Saint Michael’s Make a Will Month.

Participants will instead be invited to make a charitable donation to Saint Michael’s, helping the charity to continue to support local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: “Having a will professionally made with a solicitor helps ensure that the people and things you care about are looked after, whatever the future holds.

“With around one third of people in the UK currently living without this document, we understand that, for many, making a will may seem daunting.

“We are keen to give local people the opportunity to make their will as part of an initiative which is simple, straightforward and offers peace of mind.

“What’s more, thanks to the local solicitors waiving their fees as part of Make a Will Month, all the donations you make will enable Saint Michael’s to support more local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.”

The scheme allows participants to make a basic or mirror will with the participating solicitor of their choice throughout April; appointments are limited and are allocated on a first come first served basis. Local solicitors who would like to become part of this rewarding and popular scheme are encouraged to contact Saint Michael’s today.

All funds raised as part of Make a Will Month will help Saint Michael’s to continue to provide high-quality hospice care and bereavement support to local people living across the Harrogate district.

Contact Saint Michael’s today to receive your free Make a Will Month pack; telephone (01423) 878 628, email events@saintmichaelshospice.org or visit the Saint Michael’s website at www.saintmichaelshospice.org to request your pack online.