TAKE A LOOK: Tish Haggie opens up her Aldborough garden

The garden of Aldborough Lodge is a riot of colour and scents as its owner Tish Haggie prepares to open it to the public one last time.

Bursts of blue iris, splashes of white lupin, pockets of purple peony, a blush of burgundy broom and flashes of pink sweet-scented hesparus stand in the sweeping borders.

There is a yellow laburnum in acres of gloriously green lawn and a magnificent weeping copper beech in another section of the manicured grounds.

For more than 40 years Mrs Haggie has cultivated her garden – for the past 17 years helped by William Morgan.

“Mrs Haggie has always had help with her garden but it is very much hers,” said Mr Morgan. She and her husband would bring back ideas – and plants – from their travels round the British Isles and hand it to Mr Morgan with the instructions to make it grow. Mr Morgan, who lives in Aldborough, is helped in the garden by Paul Crozier.

Mrs Haggie, now 92, was also a keen horsewoman and has always played a part in the local community including acting as a greeter at Ripon Cathedral.

She has opened her garden as part of the Open Gardens scheme for decades and has raised thousands of pounds for local causes including Yokshire Air Ambulance and Boroughbridge Community Care.

Aldborough Lodge Garden is open, for the last time, on Friday June 8 from 2pm to 4.30pm. Tea and other refreshments will be served.

Entry is free but donations are welcome. Money raised will go to Boroughbridge Community Care.