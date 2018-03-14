Take a look at what Harrogate was like in the 40s, 50s and 60s

After delving into our archives, we discovered dozens of newsworthy moments throughout Harrogate’s history captured by the camera.

From picturesque scenes of Montpellier Gardens in 1947 to scenes of mobile homes battered by gales at the caravan site in Old Bilton in 1962.

Sheltered under an umbrella in 1961, Major James France and his wife were snapped laughing in the rain as they took their 1901 Clement Panhard through pools of water on their way to the Concours D’Elegance event of the Veteran Car Rally at Harrogate.

Later in January 1969, the deputy chairman of Barr and Wallace Arnold Trust Ltd, Mr Stuart Barr, 38, and Miss Karin Johanne Smiley, 23, were pictured after they were married at Harrogate Registry Office.

Other scenes from throughout the decades show Harrogate from the skies, at a time when roads were much wider and much less busy, and shots of old pacer trains, sometimes still seen today pulling into stations on the Leeds to York line.