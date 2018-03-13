Take a look at these scenes of Harrogate from the 70s, 80s and 90s

After delving into our archives, we discovered dozens of newsworthy moments throughout Harrogate’s history captured by the camera.

From Conservative politician, Reginald Maulding and his wife Beryl leaving their hotel in Harrogate in 1975, to hot air balloons taking off from The Stray in 1983.

In 1978 at Greenhow Hill in Pateley Bridge, our photographers were on the scene of a bus crash, which injured 23 pensioners on an outing from a Cleethorpes club.

All of them were treated at Harrogate District Hospital after their coach ran out of control and overturned on its side.

Three years of hard work by a group of pupils at Granby High School, Harrogate, came to an end in March 1981, with the launching of their hoverccraft.

The two seater craft, named Buzz Bee, was built by groups from the school’s design, craft and technology department, guided by Mr. Neville Wardle and Mr. David Smith.

Mr. Smith took the controls on the maiden run, accompanied by the governor’s chairman, Dr. Lyle Isaacs.

Later in 1983, comedian and broadcaster, Charlie Chester, made a whistle stop visit to Harrogate to meet the Katrina Hughes Dancers, who starred with him in the pantomime “Aladdin”.

They were going through a complicated routine for the panto which opened at Harrogate Theatre on December 21 that year.