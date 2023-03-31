Tadcaster York Sport Swim Squad to swim over 30,000 lengths in one night

Held at Tadcaster Community Pool, the overnight swimming challenge will see TYSSS swimmers, as well as some parents, collectively swim from Tadcaster to the Paris Olympics during the evening.

That’s a distance of 481 miles and an eye watering 30,957 lengths!

With just under 2,000 lengths required each hour, the swimmers are certain to have a lot of fun and create long lasting memories, whilst also raising money for the club.TYSSS has a target of £2,500 and has currently achieved over two-thirds of this, £1,600, through donations from friends and family and members of the local community.

Swimmer in Tadcaster will swim over 30,000 lengths overnight (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The swimmers are asking for everyone to get involved and support them by donating to their Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tadcasterswimsquad-tysssWhile TYSSS benefits from the support of a community of volunteers, there are costs to running a swim squad.

Swimming pools are essential for the sport. The energy crisis has had a big impact on the costs of running pools which has materially increased the costs for TYSSS.TYSSS has always relied upon donations and the support of sponsors to provide an affordable and inclusive club.

The importance of this to TYSSS’ ongoing success is now more important than ever.Tadcaster York Sport Swim Squad is an inclusive and successful competitive swim squad of 80+ swimmers, that has trained National and Commonwealth athletes.

It encourages all its swimmers to achieve their potential, whether they want to be the next Adam Peaty or Rebecca Adlington or just stay in love with swimming, TYSSS delivers this alongside having fun and making memories for life.In 2022 TYSSS achieved great success nationally including;

Four qualifiers at British Swimming Championships

Four qualifiers at British Summer Championships

Seven qualifiers at Swim England Summer Championships including gold in 200IM, silver in 200 back and bronze in 50 back,

Five qualifiers at Swim England National Winter Championships

One qualifier at Swim Wales Summer Championships:

Five qualifiers at Scottish Winter Nationals.

