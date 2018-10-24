Tadcaster Girlguide wins Queen’s award

An inspirational young woman from Tadcaster has risen to the challenge to achieve the highest award in Girlguiding.

Emily Ducat, 24, was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons on Saturday October 20 by Julie Bell, Deputy Chief Guide.

To achieve the prestigious award Emily took on a series of personal challenges in areas such as social action, voluntary work and travel.

Emily took 18 months to finish her challenges. These included attending a survival extreme camp and raising £750 for Cardiac Risk in young people.

Emily said: “I am proud to raise the money for Cardiac Risk and raise awareness after a friend passed away.”

Fewer than 150 young women out of the hundreds of thousands of Girlguiding members are presented with the award each year and they have to complete their challenges before they turn 26.

Julie Bell, Deputy Chief Guide said: “It’s a privilege to present all these incredible young women with their Queen’s Guide Awards.

“Hearing about the range of challenges each of them took on and the effort they’ve put in is truly inspiring.

“They should be very proud of their achievements and I’m sure they’ll all go on to have many more adventures in Girlguiding and beyond.”

Adventurer Pip Stewart was in attendance to give the recipients an inspirational talk.

Over the last few years Pip has cycled 10,000 miles from Malaysia to London, travelling through 26 countries, and journeyed 3,000 miles by bike, boat and plane through Brazil and Peru. Earlier this year she joined two other adventurers to paddle the Essequibo, South America’s third largest river.

People’s Postcode Lottery backed the Girlguiding event.