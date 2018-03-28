Tad artist to feature in hospice show

Tadcaster artist Chub Perkins has been chosen as a featured artist for St Leonard’s Hospice’s month-long celebration of art this July.

The festival will showcase art from all different styles and genres from professional artists and photographers to passionate amateurs, with 30 per cent of commissions going to the York-based hospice.

Chub recently created a pop-up woodland art gallery in Tadcaster called Little Land showcasing his own works and that of other local artists.

When the weather permits, art is exhibited among the trees which, as he explains, allows an “all-important real world connection between the artwork and viewer.”

He said: “To be selected as featured artist for the inaugural Sunflower Art Festival really is a tremendous honour.

“The standard of care and support that they provide is invaluable to many families so to be involved directly with their fundraising using my newly re-discovered artistic skills is extremely gratifying.

“I’m really looking forward to this exhibition; knowing that the proceeds of any sales will go towards helping such a worthwhile cause adds an extra element of satisfaction to the artistic process.” There will be a number of community events, workshops and exhibitions across the area, with an exhibition at the University of York, showcasing all artworks from Thursday July 19 until Saturday July 21.

Artists can register online at the St Leonard’s Hospice website. Entry £5 per artwork.

Katie Jackson, events fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “This is our first art festival and is new territory for us but we’re very excited to explore it.

“There’s so much talent in the local area and we look forward to showcasing it.

“I’d love to hear from anyone who is interested in getting involved in any way, whether that is by entering some pieces, holding an event in July in the community, sponsoring the event or becoming a patron. Don’t be shy – let’s see what you can do!”