Support amazing 'treadmill marathon' at Harrogate pub!

A Harrogate community pub is inviting everyone to come along today to support a 'treadmill marathon' for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The Knox in Bilton is hosting Paul Ward’s amazing efforts today as he endeavours to raise £20,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Ultimately, he hopes to achieve this by participating in the epic and very physically demanding Marathon des Sables, labelled 'the toughest footrace on Earth.'

But, as part of his training and during his 12 Days of Christmas fundraising initiative, Paul is currently about to start running a Treadmill Marathon in the main bar at The Knox from 5pm today, Tueaday, December 12.

And he will keep going until he finishes sometime around 9pm!

The Knox's business owners Simon and Katie Swannie are inviting everyone to come along and cheer Paul on and donate to Yorkshire Cancer Research.