Supermarkets donate snacks to hard-working Harrogate hospital staff

Staff at Harrogate District Hospital have thanked three local supermarkets for donating water bottles and snacks in light of immense pressure on the services.

Harrogate branches of Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Morrisons have all donated a range of snacks and drinks to staff on wards at the hospital including the Emergency Department.

The donations came as staff right across the hospital deal with one of the busiest times of year for the health service.

Last week the Trust announced that additional beds had been opened in a bid to deal with an increase in the number of seriously unwell patients.

Staff from Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust took to Twitter to express their thanks, with the Trust account tweeting that the snacks had been "gratefully received".

Chief Executive of HDFT, Dr Ros Tolcher, said on Twitter: "A massive thank you to our local Sainsbury’s for helping sustain hard working NHS staff in Harrogate Hospital by providing snacks and soft drinks to keep them going. It’s really appreciated!"