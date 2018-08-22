Supermarket remains closed after sinkhole appears in Ripon

Ripon's Sainsbury's store remains closed today, while a structural engineer assesses a sinkhole that's opened up behind the building.

Customers and staff were evacuated from Sainsbury's yesterday morning, and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident, alongside Harrogate Borough Council's emergency planning team.

Police cordoned off sections of the area around the alleyway where the sinkhole opened up.

Sainsbury's staff are being regularly updated on the store's current situation.

What we know so far:

