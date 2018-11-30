Superfast broadband: Call for investigation after North Yorkshire residents told upgrade is 'not possible'

A firm set up to improve connectivity and broadband services across North Yorkshire has been urged to investigate the success of its superfast broadband roll-out.

Councillor Greg White said numerous people in areas North Yorkshire County Council had paid BT Openreach to provide 25Mb minimum speeds had complained they could not get superfast broadband.

The authority’s customer engagement boss said: “There still seems to be a number of people who are being told by suppliers that it is not possible to get speeds that we’re telling them are possible.”

He called on NYnet Limited, which was established by the council in 2007, to proactively help large numbers of residents and traders who should not be facing speeds below next generation access standards.

A NYnet spokesman said individuals in areas which have been covered by superfast broadband should initially challenge their service providers over if they were not receiving 25Mb speeds.

He said NYnet took samples to study the success of the superfast scheme

He added: “If it appears there is an issue developing, people should aggregate their data and let us have it and we will take that to Openreach and challenge them.

“We have done that on a number of occasions. We will take them to task on it, we have paid for them to bring it up to that level.”

Stuart Minting , Local Democracy Reporting Service