Sudden swimming pool closure in Harrogate: What we know so far

Staff at The Hydro leisure facility in Harrogate have informed customers that they've had to close their activity pool until further notice, due to a leak making conditions 'unsafe.'

A statement on The Hydro's Facebook page reads: "Overnight last night, we had one of the chemical injector points break on us - this lead to a large volume of water leaking into our plant room.

"Some of this water has run through the control panel for the moving floor. The panel is dripping wet currently and so is unsafe to operate and has been isolated.

"Because this has caused the pool floor to become stuck at the top, we have had to cancel all activities and sessions in the activity pool until further notice. (Swimming lessons will be moved to one of the other pools)

"We have equipment in place currently drying the cabinet and its components. The engineers are en-route to assess the water damage and see what is salvageable and what needs replacing.

"As soon as we know we will keep you updated."

More on this story as we get it.