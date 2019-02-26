Stunning projections of the solar system will soon be beamed onto Ripon Cathedral

Stunning projections of the solar system will soon be beamed onto the grand interior of Ripon Cathedral, as part of a spectacular series of events to mark 50 years since man first walked on the moon.

The Son et Lumiere (sound and light) event, will see the Cathedral being transformed into a canvas for a series of projections inspired by time and space, set to a soundtrack of choral pieces performed by the Cathedral's lay clerks, with readings, organ music and other soundscapes.

Last year saw Ripon Cathedral being at the heart of the city's First World War centenary commemorations, with a moving light show projected onto the building's west front - showing photographs of those who served in the war from Ripon.

The Cathedral's curate, the Rev Caitlin Carmichael-Davies, said the Son et Lumiere will be another example of how cathedrals can be used for poignant commemorative displays.

She said: "Medieval church builders knew exactly how to use light and space to create buildings which continue to inspire today. The Cathedral’s nave is one of the widest in the country and provides wonderful acoustics and a stunning backdrop for the experience.

“We’ll be bringing 21st century technology, intermingled with timeless readings and music, to show the building to its best advantage and create a unique spectacle within these ancient walls - I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Ripon Cathedral also hosted a planetarium event on February 23, as part of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’s Dark Skies Festival. This featured 360 degree technology and an immersive digital walk-through of the International Space Station with Tim Peake.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “These events are continuing an existing Ripon theme of celebrating the moon landing and human interest in the heavens, seen in the remarkable design of the Chapel of the Holy Spirit by the renowned artist and silversmith Leslie Durbin which features planets and a space craft.”

The Son et Lumiere starts at 7.30pm on March 15. Tickets are £10 from the Cathedral shop. There will be an open bar from 7pm.