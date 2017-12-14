Stunning Harrogate voted one of UK's top restaurant cities

Harrogate has scored amazingly highly against bigger cities in a UK-wide poll of diners.

Harden’s 100 Best Restaurants ranking, which was published independently of The Sunday Times for the first time, showed Harrogate has the UK's 12th largest number of high scoring restaurants and the 17th highest number of restaurants listed in the guide.

Harden’s is the country’s most comprehensive restaurant guide available in bookshops, with approximately twice the number of entries as The Good Food Guide.

The publication put London’s The Araki restaurant at number one and Bristol’s Casamia at number two.

The top scoring restaurants in Harrogate were:

Above £60 - The Clock Tower at Rudding Park, below £60 - The Orchid and Norse restaurant.

Other restaurants judged as providing very good value for money (achieving a score of 4/5) were: Bettys Garden Café, RHS Gardens Harlow Carr, Drum & Monkey, Graveley’s Fish & Chip Restaurant, Sasso and Stuzzi.

Harden's 27th annual poll of diners, surveyed 8,500 participants who contributed 50,000 reviews, which, as curated by the editors, form the basis for the inclusions and ratings in the guide.

The top restaurant cities in the UK by quality and overall coverage has Harrogate 17th top 'city' nationwide behind high-flyers Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton and Glasgow.

Also featuring in the top restaurants list were Yorke Arms in Ramsgill-in-Nidderdale at number 19 and The Box Tree, Ilkley at number 39.