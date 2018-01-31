Students take on technology challenge

St Aidan’s Church of England High School, on Oatlands Drive, is set to host the 17th annual Rotary Technology Tournament next Tuesday (6 February).

The aim of the tournament is to make technology fun and to encourage young people to want to study it.

The fun is spiced with a keen competitive edge as teams of four students vie to show that their design solution is the best.

Teams have no idea of their task until the tournament begins and the complexity of the challenge increases with the age of the students. Completion is restricted to a tight time schedule.

The event is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Harrogate Brigantes, Harrogate,

Knaresborough, Ripon, Ripon Rowels and Wetherby Wharfedale.

David Russell of Harrogate Brigantes said: “The challenge combines a number of skills in a fun way. The teams need to combine design ability and an understanding of technology with innovation, communication, problem solving, decision-making, risk taking and creativity.”