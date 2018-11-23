Story of Christmas to be played out at cathedral

A new version of The Story of Christmas is being performed at the cathedral on Saturday December 1 at 7.30pm.

This production will offer another exciting theatrical interpretation of the inspiring Christmas story with guest narrator - actor Chris Chittell, who has played Eric Pollard in the award-winning ITV series Emmerdale for more than 30 years.

And the Ashville Singers, the most senior of five Ashville College Choirs, directed by Anna Wilby, will support Ripon Cathedral Choir, directed by Andrew Bryden.

Nigel the donkey will star in the production and there will also be trumpeters, dancers, music and drama - all in the fabulous setting of the nave of Ripon Cathedral.

There will also be the opportunity for the audience to enjoy mince pies and mulled wine during the interval.

The Very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon said: ”I look forward to welcoming you and your family to what promises to be a wonderful evening of entertainment.

“The proceeds from the concert will further the efforts of the Ripon Cathedral Music Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting the music of Ripon Cathedral.”

Tickets for the Story of Christmas can be bought at Ripon Cathedral gift shop, online or on the door on the evening www.riponcathedral.org.uk/event/storyofchristmaswithcarols