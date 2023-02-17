Storm Otto update: Felled trees and rail cancellations in Harrogate as severe gusts tear into town

The large oak tree on the Stray at Granby Road was uprooted by the severe gusts before coming down on a top of a row of parked cars.

As of 9am, its giant trunk and branches were still spread across the end of the narrow residential road which feeds into Knaresborough Road near the Empress roundabout.

A sizable tree facing Bettys tearooms on the Montpellier section of the Stray was also felled by the ferocious gusts.

Since it arrived during the the night, Storm Otto has seen ferocious gusts of more than 60mph in the north and even stronger winds in Scotland where thousands of homes are without power and dozens of schools have been forced to close by the extreme weather conditions.

Harrogate rail passengers are facing a day of potential disruption to their travel plans.

Rail operator Northern is reporting the following: “Due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Leeds all lines are blocked.”

And anyone hoping to get to London is facing a string of cancellations as the winds cause severe disruption to the north-south railway timetable.

A Met Office yellow warning for high winds is in place in the north of England until 2pm today, Friday.

The forecast for Harrogate is very windy, with strong to severe gusts affecting some places in the morning.

But it will become drier and brighter through the day with winds easing as Storm Otto moves away from the area.