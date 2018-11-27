Storm Diana will bring heavy rain and severe gales to the UK this week – but how will Harrogate be affected?

Heavy rain and gales are expected to hit the UK later this week, as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic.

Conditions are expected to turn wet and windy from Tuesday afternoon, with the storm officially arriving on Wednesday.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for most of Scotland, the North West of England and down the western coast, with forecasters also predicting a knock-on effect in Yorkshire.

The warnings reach as far east as Keighley with the Met Office predicting delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. While Harrogate is not directly affected by the official warning, the weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be poor.

After building in the Atlantic, Storm Diana is expected to bring with it gales of up to 60mph and torrential rain, Harrogate is likely to experience 45-50mph winds when the storm passes by on Wednesday evening. The worst of the weather expected to be around 6pm.

“We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores,” said Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

Some rain showers are forecast for Tuesday, but the more severe wet and windy weather will push in from the south west tomorrow.

The storm is expected to move through relatively quickly. Western areas of the country could experience between 60mm and 80mm of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are predicted to be mild, with highs of 15C possible in the south east on Wednesday and Thursday – around 5C above average for the time of year.

The worst of Storm Diana is expected to have passed through by Wednesday evening, although heavy showers and winds are likely to persist into Thursday.