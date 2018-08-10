Storm Debby set to hit Yorkshire with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gales

Temperatures are set to dip this weekend, with Storm Debby set to bring wet and windy weather conditions to certain parts of the UK, including Yorkshire.

Storm Debby is currently making its way over the Atlantic and the change in weather this weekend is due to the tail end of the Storm.

Although the Storm did not hit the US mainland, it instead formed 1,200 miles east of Boston on Tuesday, with winds hitting 60mph.

Similarly to Storm Chris, who also made its way to the UK over the Atlantic a few weeks ago, the force of Storm Debby is expected to lose some of its power as it crosses the large body of water, but it is still likely to cause some weather disruption to the UK.

Up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour in certain places in the UK, alongside thunderstorms, lightning, hailstones and winds as strong as 60mph.

Some disruption to transport is now expected.

Heavy showers are expected to hit parts of Yorkshire today, with thunderstorms and hail also possible. Heavy rain is then set to become more frequent on Saturday evening (August 11), continuing onto the early hours of Sunday morning, (August 12).

According to the Met Office today Yorkshire will see “Frequent heavy, blustery showers through the day with thunderstorms and hail possible. These will be interspersed with sunny spells, although temperatures will remain close to the average for the time of year, with a westerly breeze.”

“Showers will ease during the evening, leaving a dry and clear night with light winds and a rather chilly feel. Minimum temperature 8 °C.”

“A sunny start to Saturday. It will remain dry through the day, although cloud will gradually increase. Rain, heavy at times, and breezy winds will arrive through the evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”

“Rain, heavy at times on Sunday will turn increasingly showery with bright spells developing. Further rain or showers on Monday and Tuesday, although drier spells too.

However, the change in temperatures are only set to briefly disrupt the warmer weather, as forecasters are now predicting a return in warm temperatures which could last well into October.

This week the Met Office said: “For August-October, the probability the UK average temperature will fall into the warmest of our five categories is around 55 per cent.

"The coldest of our five categories is less than 5 per cent.”