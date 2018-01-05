Store plans back on cards for Crown

Plans to turn a vacant former Boston Spa hotel into a supermarket have been re-submitted with amendments.

The Co-operative Group had plans for a store at the Grade II listed Crown Hotel on High Street turned down last autumn because of concerns about traffic safety fears.

But the company has re-applied to Leeds City Council for change of use to A1 retail, with changes to the original plans.

A Boston Spa Council spokesman said: “The application includes amendments to traffic to implement more restrictions re deliveries, introduce safer parking for disabled bays and eliminate additional refuse collections.

“However, increased volume of traffic on Church Street and short term parking on the High Street remain issues.”

There is no change of use of upper floors and it is planned to leave this space unoccupied, although a review is promised pending planning permission.

The parish council spokesman added: “Noise from refrigeration units remains a potential issue.

“It is for these reasons the PC has objected to this application.”

The Crown Hotel was last used as a pub in 2012 and was the target of failed bid by Tesco to turn into a convenience store.

Concerns have been voiced locally on the repair of the disused building on the village’s main shopping street.

Comments can be sent to planning officers until January 26, but a number of letters of support and objection have already been lodged.

Luke Broadbent, of The Close, said: “I fully support this application, having recently moved to Boston Spa I was surprised to see the pub in the state it is on the high street. It’s an eyesore.”

But Rachel Adam-Smith, of Church Mews, said: “Residents find it difficult to park at the best of times close to their homes. The road cannot cope with any more traffic”.

In September 2015, the pub was listed as an Asset of Community Value, designating it as property which is of importance to the area and which is subject to additional protection from development under the Localism Act 2011.