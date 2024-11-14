Stockeld Park near Wetherby to launch most spectacular Christmas experience yet

Christmas at Stockeld Park. Credit: James Glossop

Stockeld Park is gearing up for its most spectacular festive Christmas season ever, complete with the largest Santa’s Grotto Dome in the north.

Open from November 16 until January 6, the all-weather attraction near Wetherby will be offering the UK’s most magical immersive Christmas experience set against a breathtaking Yorkshire backdrop. Each year, Stockeld Park’s Christmas events attract families from all over the UK, and this season promises to be the biggest and best yet with the official opening of the Grotto Dome experience and brand-new Enchanted Elevator.

The dome houses an explorative pathway through to Santa’s grotto, past streets of festive scenes with new interactive features: spot the mice in the tailor's shop, find the gingerbread man in the Gingerbread kitchen, and have a chat to Rudolph in his stable, before hopping in the brand-new purpose built ‘Enchanted Elevator’ for a jingle ride to Santa in his log cabin.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as there’s a range of other activities: the Winter Illuminations, one of the largest and most creative Christmas light installations in the UK; the Enchanted Forest with four play areas, a musical garden, animatronics and marshmallow toasting stations; a 630m² covered ice rink; and the giant snowflake maze. Visitors can also get creative at the Christmas craft village, and kickback with ‘A Toy’s Story’ at The Stockeld Theatre.

Peter Grant, owner and Chief Fun Officer at Stockeld Park, said: “Our Christmas celebrations are a truly magical experience for everyone, not just the little ones. We’re truly dedicated to creating something special for all ages.

"Each year, we work to add fresh and exciting elements, so our visitors can enjoy something new with every visit. This year, we've raised the bar with the launch of the Grotto Dome and Enchanted Elevator, adding even more magic to keep the Christmas spirit alive!”

The park welcomed its first festive guests last weekend, when Santa and Mrs. Claus made their grand entrance along with their elves on a unicorn horse-drawn carriage.

Ticket packages start from just £16.50 per person, including access to the Winter Illuminations, Enchanted Forest and Snowflake Maze. Further silver and gold packages are available to include the Grotto and theatre, while standalone ice-skating tickets start from just £12.

Early booking is recommended. For more information, go to: stockeldpark.co.uk/plan-your-day/tickets-prices.