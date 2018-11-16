Starbeck Christmas lights switch-on: Timings and what to expect this year

In just over a week's time, Starbeck's brilliant Christmas lights will be switched on - and there's a Christmas fair beforehand, too.

Starbeck will be lit up at 6pm when the button is pressed outside St Andrew's Church on November 24.

Build-up to the big moment will start at 2pm, with a Christmas fair inside Starbeck Methodist Church. With more than 40 stalls selling gifts, crafts and Christmas decorations, organisers hope that this year's festive events will be the best yet.

Children are also invited to enter a best dressed fairy and elf competition, with judging taking place at 3.30pm.

Chrissie Holmes from the Starbeck Christmas lights committee, said: "There will be a chance for two lucky children to win afternoon tea with Santa, and we will be serving our popular homemade mince pies and refreshments too. There will be something for everyone."