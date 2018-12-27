St James’ pupils create time capsule for new care home

Pupils from St James’ Church of England Primary School in the heart of Wetherby have been creating posters and collecting artefacts to bury in a time capsule at brand new Wetherby care home, Windsor Court.

The Head of School at St James’, Miss Beatson, and other representatives took over 60 children to the home recently to seal and bury the time capsule in the grounds on Sandbeck Way.

Windsor Court has been built by LNT Care Developments and construction was recently completed. The residential care home is due to open in January and Home Manager, Paula Mountjoy, wanted to create the lasting legacy of a time capsule to commemorate the completion of the build.

Paula said: “We are so pleased that St James’ School was keen to be involved with the time capsule idea – it is a really exciting project and I am sure it will be a great talking point at the home for many years.”

Children from years 1 to 6 attended the event, each taking with them something for the time capsule. A copy of the Wetherby News, an Xbox controller, Harry Potter book and CD were placed in the silver capsule along with various pictures and notes.

The children were excited to be the very first visitors to the home and Paula is hoping that they may return with their own children or even grandchildren when the container is due to be unearthed in 2068.

Miss Beatson said: “The time capsule idea really captured the children’s thoughts – it got us all thinking about life today and how things might have changed in 50 years’ time.

“The children were also interested in what life will be like at Windsor Court. We can’t wait to visit again when the home is open.”

Windsor Court, operated by Ideal Carehomes, will cater for 66 older people from Wetherby and beyond.

Windsor Court will be hosting open house days on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 January 2019 where local residents can view the many facilities and meet the staff team.