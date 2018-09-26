Spooky night to aid hospital

A ‘spooktacular’ ball to raise funds to improve the patient experience in Harrogate District Hospital’s Emergency Department takes place next month – and tickets are on sale now.

The All Hallow’s Eve Ball takes place on Friday October 19 at the Majestic Hotel, Harrogate, from 7pm-1am, and tickets cost £45.

Included in the black-tie ball is a three-course meal, live music, a DJ, a drinks reception, professional photographer and raffle prizes and auction.

Those who buy tickets can specify whether they would like to sit with a particular group – tables of up to 10 are available.

The money raised from the ball will help to improve the patient experience in the Emergency Department at Harrogate District Hospital.

The Emergency Department Fundraising Committee, who has organised the ball, is raising valuable funds to improve the equipment used for paediatric resuscitation and adult high dependency monitoring, and the team is being supported by Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Julia Silson, Emergency Department Sister and Chair of the Emergency Department Fundraising Committee, said: “The money raised from the All Hallow’s Eve Ball will help improve the patient experience in the Emergency Department at Harrogate District Hospital in a number of ways, including enabling us to purchase improved equipment used for paediatric resuscitation and adult high dependency monitoring.”

Tickets at: www.hdftedball.wixsite.com/2018.