Spice Girls tribute act to Punch and Judy: Here's what's happening in Ripon for the Tour de Yorkshire

Ripon City Council has announced what it's doing for residents to mark the Tour de Yorkshire coming through the city on May 3.

The events and activities will run in the Market Square throughout the day, and will kick off at 11.30am and continue into the evening - with an artisan market consisting of more than 50 stalls, free fairground rides for children, and a free climbing wall.

In the afternoon there will be a roving jazz band, a steel band and a Punch and Judy show. From 7pm onwards, there will be a live music stage with performances from Westlife and Spice Girls tribute acts.

Fireworks will round off the evening celebrations. Throughout the day the races will be broadcast on a big screen located on Market Place South.

Road closures

A Ripon City Council spokesperson said: "Whilst the impact in terms of road closures and travel restrictions will be kept to a minimum, the following restrictions and closures are necessary to ensure both public safety and use of available space for those events connected with the event - Market Place South will close from 9.00 am on 3rd May, with all other roads around the Market Place remaining open until 11.00 am, where after they will be closed to all traffic until 11.00pm. The Market Place car park will close after the Thursday market has finished and will be re-open again on Saturday morning."