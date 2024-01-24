Spectacular pictures of fire crews putting out blaze at Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate
There were dramatic scenes early in the morning as crew members from Harrogate rose to the top of their tower crane to tackle a fire in the roof of the factory and offices of the town's famous pastry, tea and coffee company at Plumpton Park near Starbeck.
The Harrogate Advertiser’s photographer Gered Binks was there on the scene to take these pictures.
After all staff were safely evacuated, a spokesperson for Bettys & Taylors said that North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were remaining on the scene as a precaution.
“There was a full, safe evacuation and I can confirm that the fire was quickly extinguished," said Bettys & Taylors Group Communications Manager Stephanie Antezana Oxley.
"The emergency services are still on site to ensure our premises are safe.”