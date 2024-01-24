News you can trust since 1836
Spectacular pictures of fire crews putting out blaze at Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate

While not quite back to full normality, the blaze at Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate has been put out by fire crews.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 13:07 GMT

There were dramatic scenes early in the morning as crew members from Harrogate rose to the top of their tower crane to tackle a fire in the roof of the factory and offices of the town's famous pastry, tea and coffee company at Plumpton Park near Starbeck.

The Harrogate Advertiser’s photographer Gered Binks was there on the scene to take these pictures.

After all staff were safely evacuated, a spokesperson for Bettys & Taylors said that North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were remaining on the scene as a precaution.

“There was a full, safe evacuation and I can confirm that the fire was quickly extinguished," said Bettys & Taylors Group Communications Manager Stephanie Antezana Oxley.

"The emergency services are still on site to ensure our premises are safe.”

Photographer Gerard Binks' dramatic shot of Harrogate firefighters climbing to the top of a crane to tackle today's blaze Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

1. Incident

Photographer Gerard Binks' dramatic shot of Harrogate firefighters climbing to the top of a crane to tackle today's blaze Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Fire fighters at the scene of Harrogate's famous pastry, tea and coffee company Bettys & Taylors at Plumpton Park near Starbeck. (Picture Gerard Binks)

2. Fire

Fire fighters at the scene of Harrogate's famous pastry, tea and coffee company Bettys & Taylors at Plumpton Park near Starbeck. (Picture Gerard Binks)

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service at Bettys & Taylors in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

3. Blaze

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service at Bettys & Taylors in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A close-up of Harrogate firefighters high on a crane tackling the blaze Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate. (Picture Gered Binks)

4. Drama

A close-up of Harrogate firefighters high on a crane tackling the blaze Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate. (Picture Gered Binks)

