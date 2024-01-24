Spectacular pictures of fire crews putting out blaze at Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate

There were dramatic scenes early in the morning as crew members from Harrogate rose to the top of their tower crane to tackle a fire in the roof of the factory and offices of the town's famous pastry, tea and coffee company at Plumpton Park near Starbeck.

The Harrogate Advertiser’s photographer Gered Binks was there on the scene to take these pictures.

After all staff were safely evacuated, a spokesperson for Bettys & Taylors said that North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were remaining on the scene as a precaution.

“There was a full, safe evacuation and I can confirm that the fire was quickly extinguished," said Bettys & Taylors Group Communications Manager Stephanie Antezana Oxley.

"The emergency services are still on site to ensure our premises are safe.”

Incident Photographer Gerard Binks' dramatic shot of Harrogate firefighters climbing to the top of a crane to tackle today's blaze Bettys & Taylors factory in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Fire fighters at the scene of Harrogate's famous pastry, tea and coffee company Bettys & Taylors at Plumpton Park near Starbeck. (Picture Gerard Binks)

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service at Bettys & Taylors in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)